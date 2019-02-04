UNCW Seabelles join talented a cappella groups from around NC at Acapalooza performance

By Ashlea Kosikowski | February 4, 2019 at 3:35 PM EST - Updated February 4 at 3:35 PM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - One of the most anticipated musical events at UNCW is later this month.

Acapalooza is Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at UNCW’s Kenan Auditorium. The event features the vocal talents of the Seabelles, UNCW’s first women’s a cappella group. Acapalooza also features a cappella groups from across North Carolina.

Tickets can be purchased at Kenan Auditorium. The concert sold out last year.

Haven't picked up your tickets yet? Last year we SOLD OUT! So get them today! You can purchase your tickets online via...

Posted by UNCW Seabelles on Wednesday, January 30, 2019

The Seabelles will give us a preview of their performance Monday, Feb. 4 on WECT News First at Four.

Tickets for students are $5 and tickets for members of the public are $10.

