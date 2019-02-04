UNCW Seabelles join talented a cappella groups from around NC at Acapalooza performance

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - One of the most anticipated musical events at UNCW is later this month.
Acapalooza is Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at UNCW’s Kenan Auditorium. The event features the vocal talents of the Seabelles, UNCW’s first women’s a cappella group. Acapalooza also features a cappella groups from across North Carolina.
Tickets can be purchased at Kenan Auditorium. The concert sold out last year.
The Seabelles will give us a preview of their performance Monday, Feb. 4 on WECT News First at Four.
Tickets for students are $5 and tickets for members of the public are $10.
