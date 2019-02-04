Tech Tigers bring home first place award at FIRST Lego League State Championship

LELAND, NC (WECT) - The Tech Tigers at Leland Middle School really know about teamwork. The school’s robotic team recently brought home a first place trophy in “Core Values - Teamwork” at the FIRST Lego League State Championship, despite losing a lot of practice time to Hurricane Florence.
The competition is part of a global robotics program that encourages the discovery of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) in children ages 9-14. Teams work as a group to overcome obstacles and meet challenges, using creative solutions to real-world issues.
For the first time in school history, the Tech Tigers made it to the state tournament where they competed against 60 teams at the state tournament held at North Carolina A&T.
The competition is made up of three components: Core Values, the Robot Game and the Project. The Core Value section is one of the most important pieces in the competition and demonstrates how well a team works together as one unit.
