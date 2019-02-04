SC man jailed in Columbus Co. on drug, flee to elude arrest charges

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A man who led officers on a high-speed chase after fleeing a police checkpoint Friday night has been arrested and jailed on several charges.
According to a news release from the Columbus County Sheriff's Office, Christopher Tewa Vereen, 24, of Longs, S.C., was jailed under a $1,030,500 bond and is charged with eight felonies, including flee to elude arrest and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin.
At around 11:30 p.m. Friday, Columbus County deputies said a vehicle driven by Vereen approached a checkpoint in Tabor City.
After smelling alcohol coming from Vereen and noticing an open alcohol container in the vehicle, deputies asked Vereen to step out of the car, and Vereen fled the scene in the vehicle.
Deputies chased Vereen as he traveled at speeds of more than 100 miles per hour. Vereen abandoned his vehicle at Jamaica Queens Lane and fled on foot before deputies caught him near Clyde Norris Road.
During the foot chase, Vereen allegedly discarded a fanny pack containing narcotis. Columbus County Vice-Narcotics investigators seized marijuana, heroin, cocaine and other drugs as well as packaging material and digital scales from the fanny pack and the vehicle.
According to the news release, Vereen also headbutted an investigator as he was being placed in a patrol car for transport.
Vereen is charged with:
- Misdemeanor assault on a government official
- Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia
- Felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana
- Two felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule III controlled substance
- Felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule IV controlled substance
- Felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin
- Felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine
- Felony maintaining vehicle for use, sale or storage of controlled substance
- Misdemeanor resisting a public officer
- Misdemeanor injury to personal property
- Driving While license revoked
- Possession of an open container of alcohol in a vehicle
- Felony flee to elude arrest
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.