Men wanted in connection to shooting on New Year’s Day

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is looking for three people who were allegedly involved in a shooting that left two men injured on New Year’s Day.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting and attempted robbery on Marion Drive, off of Carolina Beach Road, Jan. 1 around 3 a.m.
The victims told police they were approached by three men i their late teens who demanded wallets. When the victims refused, they say one of the young men pulled out a gun and shot them.
If you recognize anyone in the pictures or have any information, please contact WPD at (910) 343-3609 or use Text A Tip.
