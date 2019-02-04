Man faces drug, firearm charges after trying to flee from Columbus Co. checkpoint

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WECT) - A Tabor City man allegedly drove through multiple yards before attempting to flee on foot as he tried to avoid a law enforcement checkpoint Saturday night.
According to Michele Tatum with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, Kevin Lawrence Gerald attempted to avoid a checking station set up at Hwy. 904 East and Peacock Road by slamming on his brakes and turning around.
A deputy pursued Gerald’s vehicle onto Swamp Fox Hwy. where Gerald turned into a driveway before driving through the yards of two homes and into a field.
Gerald then allegedly jumped from the still moving car and ran behind some homes in the area. He was taken into custody on Sandy Place Drive.
During a search of Gerald’s vehicle, deputies reportedly found two firearms, cocaine and heroin.
Gerald has been charged with:
- two counts trafficking in opium or heroin
- possession with the intent to sell/deliver cocaine
- maintaining a place for a controlled substance
- fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle
He also was served with eight out standing warrants.
His bond was set at $2,016,500.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.