Man faces drug, firearm charges after trying to flee from Columbus Co. checkpoint

Man faces drug, firearm charges after trying to flee from Columbus Co. checkpoint
Kevin Gerald (Source: CCSO)
By Jim Gentry | February 4, 2019 at 12:27 PM EST - Updated February 4 at 12:27 PM

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WECT) - A Tabor City man allegedly drove through multiple yards before attempting to flee on foot as he tried to avoid a law enforcement checkpoint Saturday night.

According to Michele Tatum with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, Kevin Lawrence Gerald attempted to avoid a checking station set up at Hwy. 904 East and Peacock Road by slamming on his brakes and turning around.

A deputy pursued Gerald’s vehicle onto Swamp Fox Hwy. where Gerald turned into a driveway before driving through the yards of two homes and into a field.

Gerald then allegedly jumped from the still moving car and ran behind some homes in the area. He was taken into custody on Sandy Place Drive.

During a search of Gerald’s vehicle, deputies reportedly found two firearms, cocaine and heroin.

Gerald has been charged with:

  • two counts trafficking in opium or heroin
  • possession with the intent to sell/deliver cocaine
  • maintaining a place for a controlled substance
  • fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle

He also was served with eight out standing warrants.

His bond was set at $2,016,500.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.