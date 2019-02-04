Man arrives at Columbus Co. hospital with gunshot wound

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man arrived at Columbus Regional Hospital with a gunshot wound Friday night.
According to Michele Tatum with the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched to the hospital at approximately 11 p.m. after 34-year-old Terry LaShavious McMillan after having been shot in the leg.
Officials say that shooting possibly took place in Davis Drive near Whiteville. Officials say that witnesses have not cooperated with law enforcement.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.