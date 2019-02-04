License still active for oral surgeon accused of sexual assault; NC Dental Board to act ‘as quickly as possible’

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The North Carolina Dental Board of Examiners says they are looking into the charges against 55-year-old Michael Hasson, an oral surgeon charged last week with sexually abusing at least four female patients while they were under anesthesia.
Hasson works at Wilmington Oral Surgery and has run the practice for 22 years. As of Monday morning his license remains in good standing, according to the dental board website.
“We are just learning about this through the news media, this is our biggest priority and plan to act as quickly as possible," said Bobby White, CEO and Legal Counsel for the dental board.
White said the board has two investigators that focus on complaints and charges against dentists and oral surgeons. He did not, however, state an exact time frame as to when an investigation will start.
When the investigation begins, they plan to speak to both Hasson and the complainants in the case.
As of Monday, White said the board has not suspended his license.
Hasson remains in the New Hanover County jail under a $600,000 bond. WECT called his office where a voicemail stated, “Our office is temporarily closed.”
If Hasson makes bond, he is allowed to continue practicing surgical medicine, however, he is not allowed to be alone with patients.
Wilmington police say the investigation is ongoing.
