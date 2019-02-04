Jelly Beans Family Skate Center to close later this month

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A favorite destination for children in the Wilmington will soon be closing its doors.
Jelly Beans Family Skate Center on Oleander Blvd. will close permanently at the end of business on Feb. 25
According to a post on Jelly Beans' homepage, the new owner of the building plans to use the space for something other than a roller skating center.
“We want to thank everyone that has supported us over the years and the staff that has made our dream a reality,” the website states. “It’s been a great 9 1/2 years! We will be closing at the end of this month and the building will be turned into a different use. We hope you all come to skate with us a few more times to say goodbye!”
