Interim college president draws six-figure salary while his own search firm looks for successor

According to the company’s website, ELA is a partnership of six former North Carolina community college presidents working to help community colleges make hiring decisions. According to the secretary of state’s website, the company was just formed in March of 2018. Since they are a private company, it is not clear how the Board would know whether or not Boham received any benefit financially or otherwise if his firm won the contract with JSCC. We put that question to Dr. Boham directly, and he said he would hope his honest reputation would be all they needed to verify his lack of financial interest in the contract.