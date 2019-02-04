A futuristic new approach to learning with a new science lab

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Wilmington Academy of Arts and Sciences is taking learning to a futuristic new level. They have recently opened a new state of the art science lab. This lab is aimed for the students to have a strong science core toward their future schooling and careers. Students in grades 4th through 8th get to learn in the lab.
This new science lab focuses on a learning environment of tomorrow, where Science, Technology, and Mathematics (STEM) is fully used hands on. This meaning the students wont just sit through the lecture they get to do the experiments and have fun while doing it. They get to do activities about the curriculum, use creative thinking, and get to collaborate with their fellow classmates.
This new science lab is designed to be a thinking environment, with new technology and furniture for the students. The new design helps the students engage more with the classroom, such as smart boards and a glass blackboard, and the shape of the table make it easier for students to engage with one another and their teacher.
Wilmington Academy of Arts and Sciences teaches their students to think independently and draw their own creative talents to solve problems. With this new lab these students will do just that and continue their love for Science and have them strive in their academic and future careers.
