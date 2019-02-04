First Baptist Church hosts Super Bowl party for community

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - For many, Super Bowl coverage is about the experience, but for the First Baptist Church on Market street it’s about the experience and a way to give back. They hosted their 12th annual Super Bowl party for anyone in the community.
Many who came were homeless. Some were in need of food. Some were displaced by Hurricane Florence. Others are members of the church. Church member Gary Harris says he wants to make sure this is a place that everyone is welcome.
“Our goal is to simply show gods love through loving them and so that’s eating and watching the game with them,” Harris says.
It’s an experience that helps Castle Hayne resident Alex Williams escape the reality of losing his mother two weeks ago.
“They showed me good support when I lost my mom, I was very touched by that,” Williams says.
They had all type of finger foods and desserts to treat their guests. Harris says they he wants it to feel like any regular Super Bowl party.
“It makes you happy to put that much food in their hands and know they came to do this, we’ve done it 12 years,” Harris says.
A common question that people ask him is if they are still having a Super Bowl party and the answer is always yes.
This isn’t the only time they serve food to those in need. The church also gives out food to anyone who’s hungry every Tuesday evening.
