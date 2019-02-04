First Alert Forecast: unseasonably warm and dry days ahead

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Monday! Hopefully you had a pleasant weekend - after a soggy Sunday, high pressure will help keep plenty of dry time in the forecast for the next few days. As this high pressure system moves offshore, a warm southerly flow will wrap in mild temperatures for the next few days before seasonable temperatures return next weekend. As you gear up for the rest of the work week, keep in mind these main points:
- Patchy or dense fog... Specifically in the morning, be alert for dense fog banks the next couple of morning. It’s best to use your low beams if you come in contact with dense fog instead of you high beams.
- Unseasonably warm days ahead... Temperatures this week will climb into the upper 60s near the coast and middle to lower 70s further inland during the day. For perspective, average high temperatures for early February is upper 50s.
- Tailor your forecast... The numbers posted here reflect the Wilmington zone of your WECT Weather App. Dial in from your exact location, perhaps inland or at the beach, for a tailored forecast!
