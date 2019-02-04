First Alert Forecast: Foggy mornings, mild afternoons for the week ahead

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Monday! We hope you had a great weekend! Expect a much drier and warmer trend to last for much of the upcoming week. Did you see Punxsutawney Phil predicted an early Spring Saturday? Well, locally, our forecast highlights spring-like temperatures on the way. As you gear up to get ready for the new work week, keep in mind these main feature of your First Alert Planning forecast:
- Patchy or dense fog... Specifically in the morning, be alert for dense fog banks on the way to work or school. It’s best to use your low beams if you come in contact with dense fog instead of you high beams. Other drivers will thank you, too.
- Unseasonably warm days ahead... Temperatures this week will climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s during the day. For perspective, average high temperatures for early February are upper 50s.
- A lack of frost or freezing temperatures... Lows will function in the 40s and 50s the next several nights, no ice scrapers necessary!
- Tailor your forecast... The numbers posted here reflect the Wilmington zone of your WECT Weather App. Dial in from your exact location, perhaps inland or at the beach, for a tailored forecast!
