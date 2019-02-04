Charlie Maultsby, owner of Red Dogs and Mad Monk, dies

By Jim Gentry | February 4, 2019 at 7:24 AM EST - Updated February 4 at 7:24 AM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Charlie Maultsby, who owned and operated the Mad Monk in Wilmington and Red Dogs in Wrightsville Beach, reportedly died Friday at the age of 69.

From 1983-1996, Maultsby owned the Mad Monk, a legendary music venue that host such musical acts as Hootie and the Blowfish, Marilyn Manson, Run DMC, Public Enemy and the Ramones.

After the original Mad Monk building on Market Street was destroyed in a fire in 1991, the Mad Monk reopened on College Road in the location that is now Ten Pin Alley.

Remembering the Old Mad Monk, a tribute page to the venue, has more than 4,000 members.

Maultsby also opened Wrightsville Beach mainstay Red Dogs in 1975 and owned it until 2016.

