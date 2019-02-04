Charlie Maultsby, owner of Red Dogs and Mad Monk, dies

#TBT Can you believe it has been 23 years since the popular Mad Monk burned down in Wilmington? Some big name bands played there in the 80s and 90s. Who did you see before it closed for good in 1996? #WECT60 Watch WECT News at 6 for the details surrounding this mysterious fire. LIVE online: http://shout.lt/LF4J LIVE on mobile: http://shout.lt/LF4K