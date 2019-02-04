Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity partners with local church

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity has partnered with Saint Andrews-Covenant Presbyterian Church to build 4 homes.
The houses will be built just 2 blocks away from the church on the corner of 15th and Ann street.
The original plan for the groups was to build only 2 houses but both parties went back to the city and got approved for 4 houses on the double lot.
There are various steps families have to take in order to complete the process of being sponsored for a house.
They have to fill out an application, take classes that ensure they will be a homeowner, and depending on the amount of members in the family, they have to have 250 sweat equity hours. These are hours helping build their house or others.
The process of building the first house will begin on February 9.
The goal is to have the house finished before the anniversary of Hurricane Florence, in September.
