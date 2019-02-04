Bakery owner says support for ‘Build the Wall’ cookies means his WA store has never been busier

EDMONDS, WA (KCPQ/CNN) - A bakery owner in Washington state has begun selling cookies decorated with the words “Build the Wall” after one he made for his daughter-in-law found support on social media.
Edmonds Bakery owner Kenneth Bellingham says he initially had no plans to sell the heart-shaped cookies featuring the slogan “Build the Wall.”
"I wasn’t going to sell those cookies. That wasn’t my plan. The cookie just got put out there, and somebody thought that I was selling them because it was part of my collection,” he said.
When the cookies were put in the display case in late January, however, what was meant to be only a treat for Bellingham’s daughter-in-law quickly captured attention.
A customer at the bakery, Ana Carrera, snapped a photo of the cookie before abruptly leaving. She then posted about the treat, whose slogan she found offensive, in a Facebook group.
"I instantly figured this is part of the rhetoric that he believes in that comes out of this bakery. So, I just took it upon myself to share it on Facebook and see what others thought of it, and it just took off from there,” Carrera said.
Bellingham says since the social media post went viral, he’s gotten a couple of letters calling the “Build the Wall” cookie racist, but he’s also received thousands of orders from across the country.
"Now, we are selling [the cookies] because people ask for them. No, I don’t think it’s racist. I think it’s about border security,” Bellingham said.
Though the bakery owner has no plans to ship the cookies to other states, Bellingham says his store has never been busier since the post went viral, and he’ll keep making the “Build the Wall” cookies as long as people want to buy them.
“I just want to be a baker, but I want to have the right to bake what I want to do,” Bellingham said.
Carrera says she’s not surprised that people still support Edmonds Bakery, but she chooses not to go back again.
When the cookies first gained attention, Bellingham apologized, but he has since retracted the statement, according to The Hill.
