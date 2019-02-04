Armed drug trafficker from New Hanover Co. gets 11 years in prison

RALEIGH, NC (WECT) - Tony McNeil, a New Hanover County man who law enforcement said sold more than a kilogram of cocaine in the area, was sentenced to at least 11 years in prison Monday.
According to a news release from the US Department of Justice, McNeil, 28, pleaded guilty in October 2018 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distributing cocaine charges.
McNeil moved more than 1.5 kilos of cocaine and 300 grams of crack cocaine in April and May 2015, according to the release.
On April 21, 2015, law enforcement stopped McNeil on his way to his New Hanover County residence and found a loaded handgun and more than $6,000 in cash in his vehicle.
During the course of the investigation, law enforcement determined McNeil has just sold two ounces of cocaine.
Between April 23 and May 12, 2015, officers made four controlled purchases of more than 300 grams of crack cocaine from McNeil. The first three deals were in Sampson County and the final buy happened at McNeil’s residence in New Hanover County.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.