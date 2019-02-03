UNCW women’s basketball remains undefeated at home with win over Northeastern

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - UNCW garnered its 10th consecutive home victory with an 83-70 on Sunday afternoon.
The Seahawks have won four of their last five, improving to 13-7 overall and 6-3 in the CAA. Contradictory, Northeastern has now lost five of their last six, bringing their overall record down to 14-6.
Here’s a quick breakdown of how the Seahawk’s faired today:
- Junior Guard GiGi Smith scored a game-high 20 points, making 8-of-17 field goal attempts, including a 3-for-5 showing from three-point range. Smith also contributed five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 29 minutes of play.
- Senior Guard Shrita Parker scored 19 points, including 7-of-13 shots from the field and 4-of-5 free throws. Parker also added four rebounds, three assists and four steals.
- Senior Center Chinyere Bell scored 14 points, sinking 6-of-7 of her field goal attempts. Additionally, Bell had nine rebounds and two assists.
- Junior Guard Lacey Suggs added 15 points to her yearly total. Suggs also garnered seven rebounds, three assists and three steals.
UNCW resumes its four-game stretch of home games on Friday, Feb. 8. against two-time defending CAA champion Elon. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.