Seahawks drop 2nd straight at home against James Madison

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Jeantal Cylla and Fornes each reached double figures in the first half as eight players scored for the Seahawks in the 104-95 loss to James Madison on Saturday night at Trask Coliseum.
Redshirt junior forward Jeantal Cylla added 20, junior guard Jaylen Fornes scored 14 and Devontae Cacok contributed 12 for the Seahawks.
Cacok notched 13 rebounds to register his NCAA-leading 18th double-double of the season and pushed his school-record career total to 53 over four years.
Both teams shot better than 50 percent in the game. James Madison connected on 59.3 percent and UNCW hit 52.4 percent.
The Seahawks head back on the road next week when they travel to Philadelphia for a Thursday to play Drexel.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.