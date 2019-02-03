Pender County P.D. looking for man allegedly involved in numerous underage sexual assault cases

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Pedro Cruz-Martinez for his involvement in numerous alleged sexual assault cases.
Cruz-Martinez, a former resident of the Leland and Hampstead areas, is 35-years-old, approximately 5′2 to 5′4, and weighs approximately 170-180 lbs.
Detectives with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Cruz-Martinez on Friday, February 1, 2019. The investigation stemmed for his involvement in numerous alleged sexual assaults of a 12-year-old female between 2016-2017. The victim was between 9-10 years old at the time of the assaults.
Since then, another underage female has come forward from that initial investigation reporting the same offenses.
While Cruz-Martinez’s whereabouts are currently unknown, his vehicle was found at a relative’s house on February 3 by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina.
He has relatives in South Carolina and has previously resided in Texas, Arizona, and the counties of Brunswick, New Hanover, & Pender. It is currently suspected that Cruz-Martinez is attempting to leave the country for Mexico.
There are currently multiple warrants out for Cruz-Martinez’s arrest; including one count of First Degree Statutory Sex Offense, one count of Indecent Liberties with a Child, and one count of Sexual Battery.
Anyone with information about Pedro Cruz-Martinez is asked to contact Detective-Sergeant Steve Clinard with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at 910-259-1515.
