First Alert Forecast: wet end to weekend, temps to rise

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Sunday! It’s a “grab the umbrella” kind of day, but not a washout in terms of rain. In fact this coastal-based area of low pressure should clear out just in time for the commute to work and school Monday. The other big story is a developing upper level high pressure system. Why is this significant? because it will support a warming trend in the Cape Fear Region for the next several afternoons and nights. Check out your full First Alert Forecast here and, as you do, please pay attention to these key points: