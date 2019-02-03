First Alert Forecast: wet end to weekend, temps to rise

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Sunday! It’s a “grab the umbrella” kind of day, but not a washout in terms of rain. In fact this coastal-based area of low pressure should clear out just in time for the commute to work and school Monday. The other big story is a developing upper level high pressure system. Why is this significant? because it will support a warming trend in the Cape Fear Region for the next several afternoons and nights. Check out your full First Alert Forecast here and, as you do, please pay attention to these key points:
- High temperatures trending above average... Average early February highs are in the upper 50s to near 60. While Sunday afternoon will approach this benchmark; subsequent days ought to rise above it.
- Low temperatures perking up too... Wilmington registered two straight sub-freezing mornings to close January and one to start February, but the next seven mornings will be free of freezing cold.
- Rain chances mostly modest... Execute your Sunday plans with rain gear in tow: a spike in odds of 30 or 40%. Next week: 20% shower chances for most days, 30% by the end of the week.
- Tailor your forecast... The numbers posted here reflect the Wilmington zone of your WECT Weather App. Dial in from your exact location, perhaps inland or at the beach, for a tailored forecast!
Have a great day!
- Gabe
