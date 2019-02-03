First Alert Forecast: showers wrap up overnight, mild temperatures unfold next week

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Sunday! We hope you had a great weekend! An area of low pressure offshore will continue to wrap in passing showers for the remainder of the evening and part of the overnight hours. However, expect a much drier and warmer trend to last for much of the upcoming week. Did you see Punxsutawney Phil predicted an early spring yesterday? Well, locally, our forecast highlights spring-like temperatures on the way. As you gear up to get ready for the new work week, keep in mind these main points:
- Wet close to the weekend... If your plans take you outside tonight, grab the rain jacket... your umbrella may be a problem because of breezy northeast winds. If you’re heading out on the roads make use your windshield wipers and headlights!
- Patchy or dense fog... Specifically in the morning, be alert for dense fog banks the next couple of morning. It’s best to use your low beams if you come in contact with dense fog instead of you high beams.
- Unseasonably warm days ahead... Temperatures this week will climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s during the day. For perspective, average high temperatures for early February is upper 50s.
- Tailor your forecast... The numbers posted here reflect the Wilmington zone of your WECT Weather App. Dial in from your exact location, perhaps inland or at the beach, for a tailored forecast!
