Coast Guard Cutter Diligence returns to Port City

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Diligence returned to Wilmington this weekend.
The ship docked on Saturday after a 42-day patrol in the Caribbean.
According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the crew of the Diligence performed counter-drug operations and responded to illegal maritime migration and narcotic smuggling from Central and South America.
The crew of the Diligence facilitated the transport of six suspected drug-smugglers, 1,200 pounds of marijuana and 50 kilograms of cocaine apprehended by other Coast Guard assets.
Crewmembers of the Diligence also conducted an Engagement Coincidental to Operations with the Honduran Navy in Roatán, Honduras, sharing their expertise in engineering and law enforcement with the Honduran Navy.
“The crew of Diligence adapted and worked together to achieve operational success while enhancing key partnerships in Central America,” said Commander Robert S. Mohr, commanding officer of Coast Guard Cutter Diligence. “I am extremely proud and truly impressed with the crew’s unwavering devotion to duty throughout this dynamic patrol.”
