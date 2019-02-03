Billboards along NC highways send message to Chemours, the company blamed for PFAS, GenX

SOUTHEASTERN NC (WECT) - Two roadside billboards in Southeastern North Carolina have a strong message for The Chemours Company, blamed for releasing contaminants including PFAS like GenX into the environment.
The billboards state, “Chemours, Stop Polluting our Air, Water, and Soil With Your Toxic Chemicals.”
One physical billboard is beside Highway 87 in Fayetteville, a one digital billboard is next to Ocean Highway East in Leland.
The 5013c non-profit organization North Carolina Stop GenX in our Water created and funded the billboards.
Beth Kline-Markesino, the non-profit’s president, said the idea was first floated in mid-2018 by one of the group’s members, which is 11,000 people strong online.
“We wanted visitors to know the contamination issue is not fixed, and we are still in the midst of this," said Kline-Markesino.
The Fayetteville billboard was put up November 2018 and will be up for six months.
“It’s in a clear view, so you can see it as you are traveling, and it’s really close to Chemours too," said Kline-Markesino.
Both billboards cost a total of $1,300 and all the money was raised solely by members of the non-profit, according to Kline-Markesino.
“We are so proud of that accomplishment," said Kline-Markesino, who said the group is gathering funds to put up several more billboards, including two in Raleigh by the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality offices and NC Governor Roy Cooper’s Office, and others scattered throughout Southeastern NC highways.
Kline-Markesino said she has not heard any response from Chemours company since the billboards were posted.
WECT reached out to Chemours for comment on Saturday afternoon and have not heard back.
“We know we have eyes on our group from around the world. I had a news reporter from France reach out to me the other day,” said Kline-Markesino. "To have people from around the world saying, what’s going on with Chemours, what’s going on with GenX? That’s really huge.”
WECT News has extensive coverage of the investigation into GenX and other PFAS emitted into the environmental and water supply.
