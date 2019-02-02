Yard sales for February 2

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -
New Hanover County
7 a.m. - 11 a.m.
Lockerby Lane in Princeton Place (off Darden Road off, Middle Sound Loop Road), Wilmington
Almost a dozen families in the neighborhood are participating so we will have everything from dishes and kitchen ware to kids toys and clothes and so much more!
6 a.m. - 4 a.m.
122 Cherokee Trail, Wilmington
Two household yard sale. Everything must go. Electronics, lawn tools, household items, kid’s toys/clothes, NASCAR memorabilia, VHS movies collectibles and more!
8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
158 Spring Creek Lane, Wilmington
Furniture: sofa, love seat, 2 desks, several chairs, lawn equipment miscellaneous
8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
8825 Tilbury Drive Wilmington
Beautiful home with unique items through out! Framed prints silks, LOTS of great books and CD’s, love seat, sofa, wing back chairs / ottomans, antique lamps, accent tables, antique upholstered chairs, antique wood chairs, solid wood vintage cabinet, area rugs, beautiful antique desk, wall clock, drop leaf end table, antique spindle twin beds, dresser, mirrors, brass coat rack, bookcase units and shelving, lots of brass items, kitchen items and small appliances, Noritake and Royal Doulton china sets, vintage / antique platters, love seat / sleeper, small roll top desk, ladies clothes, handbags and accessories, Schwinn exercise bike, outdoor metal garden table / umbrella and 5 chairs, self-propelled lawn mower (6.5 hp engine), birdbath, wood bird houses, tray table set and LOTS of great unique small items to see !!
Planning your next yard sale? Click here to send your information now. Or email yardsales@wect.com
Having a yard sale today but didn’t know you could send it in for free advertising? Click here and add your details as a comment in today’s post on the WECT Facebook page.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.