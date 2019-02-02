UNCW women stay perfect at home with win over Hofstra

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW news release) - Redshirt junior guard GiGi Smith anchored four UNCW players in double figures with a game-high 18 points as the Seahawks kept their home win streak alive with a wire-to-wire 89-54 victory over Hofstra in Colonial Athletic Association women’s basketball action at Trask Coliseum on Friday evening.
The Seahawks, who ended a brief two-game losing skid, upped their record to 12-7 overall and 5-3 in the CAA. Hofstra, meanwhile, dropped to 7-13 on the season with a 1-7 mark against league foes.
Smith notched her sixth consecutive double-digit scoring effort by sinking 7-of-14 shots from the floor and 3-of-4 free throws while contributing six rebounds.
Redshirt senior guard Shrita Parker added 15 points while senior center Chinyere Bell chipped in 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the floor. Junior guard Lacey Suggs tallied 12 points with seven rebounds for the Seahawks, who shot 55.0 percent from the field.
Junior Sandra Karsten scored 10 points with five rebounds to pace Hofstra in the loss.
