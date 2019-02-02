UNCW men’s tennis beats North Florida

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW news release) - The UNCW men’s tennis team enjoyed a successful home debut and kicked off a five-game home stand by dominating UNF, 7-0, on Friday at the UNCW Courts.
The Seahawks, two-time defending champions in the Colonial Athletic Association, defeated the Ospreys for the first time in four meetings and improved to 2-3 on the young season. UNF had its record evened at 2-2.
The Seahawks got off to a quick start by winning the doubles point with victories by the No. 3 and No. 1 teams. The top tandem of Cole Groetsch and Michael Copeland secured the point with a 6-4 decision over UNF’s Jorge Nunez and Sahil Deshmukh. Groetsch and Copeland moved to 3-0 in doubles this spring.
Newcomer Davide Innocenti raised the score to 2-0 with a straight set win at No. 6 singles and junior Daniel Groom added a 6-1, 6-4 victory over UNF’s Dominik Barton at No. 2 singles to increase the score to 3-0. Redshirt junior Austin Hussey then provided the clincher at No. 3 singles with a 6-4, 6-4 verdict against Deshmukh.
The Seahawks return to the courts tomorrow (Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019) for a 1 p.m. match vs. Gardner-Webb. The Ospreys travel to Raleigh on Saturday to take on N.C. State at 11 a.m.
