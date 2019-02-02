‘Resignation is the only way forward’: NC Gov. Roy Cooper calls on VA Gov. Ralph Northam to step down after racist photo emerges

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - NC Gov. Roy Cooper issued a short statement Saturday joining the growing chorus urging VA Gov. Ralph Northam to resign after a racist photo surfaced from his medical school yearbook.
“This is a reprehensible picture that is deeply disappointing and I know must come with pain beyond what many of us can even understand,” said Governor Cooper in a statement. "Resignation is the only way forward.”
The racist photo shows one person dressed in blackface and another wearing the Ku Klux Klan’s white robes and hood. The photo is one of several on Ralph Northam’s personal page from his 1984 Eastern Virginia Medical School yearbook.
The picture first surfaced after a right-wing blog posted it to Twitter.
Northam plans to hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday outside the governor’s mansion to address the public controversy.
On Friday, Northam said publicly he was “deeply sorry” for appearing in a photo that is “racist and offensive," but did not specify which person was him in the photo.
On Saturday, a Virginia Democrat who spoke with Gov. Ralph Northam told The Associated Press that the governor now does not believe he was in the racist picture in his 1984 medical yearbook.
