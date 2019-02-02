“Rally for Fair Elections” held in NC’s 9th district

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WECT) - While we wait to see what happens with the empty 9th congressional district seat, many in that district want to make sure their voices and their votes are not forgotten.
Dozens gathered at Elizabethtown Middle School in Bladen County for an event entitled a “Rally for Fair Elections.”
Seven speakers took to the podium, firing up the crowd about perceived injustices.
Signs were handed out...many others brought their own.
North Carolina Democratic Party Communciations Director, Robert Howard, says authorities need to get to the bottom of the investigation to restore voter trust.
“We believe that the investigation needs to go on." Howard said. "We believe that their needs to be a full public evidentiary hearing that we need to get to the bottom of so that people can have faith in our elections once again.”
Additionally, the rally featured local elected officials, including Senator Kirk deViere (SD-19), Representative Chaz Beasley (HD-92), Red Springs Town Councilwoman Caroline Sumpter, and Richmond County Commissioner Tavares Bostic.
