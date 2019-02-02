Myrtle Beach man pleads guilty to selling ‘speedball’ that caused death of woman dumped in Columbus County

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WECT) - A man from Myrtle Beach has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the overdose death of a woman whose body was dumped in Columbus County in December 2017, according to a release sent by the South Carolina U.S. District Attorney’s office Friday.
James Latron Sumter pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiring to distribute a quantity of cocaine and heroin, the use of which resulted in serious bodily injury or death.
On Dec. 29, 2017, co-conspirator Charles Rayford Hunt, Jr. sought to purchase a “speedball” from Sumter for $100 for the victim, Kathleen Capra. Hunt met Capra as her Uber driver. Capra ingested the drugs, fell asleep and was later unresponsive. Hunt “panicked” and dumped her body in a wooded area off Highway 908 in Columbus County in the early morning hours of Dec. 30, 2017.
A toxicology report confirmed Capra died of a cocaine and heroin overdose.
Sumter could face 20 years to life in federal prison. Hunt pleaded guilty to his role in covering up the overdose and was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison.
Another conspirator, Jose Anthony Ortiz, Jr., disposed of Capra’s personal items in a burn pit at Hunt’s request. Ortiz also pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 27 months in federal prison.
