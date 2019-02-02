Myrtle Beach man pleads guilty to selling ‘speedball’ that caused death of woman dumped in Columbus County

On Dec. 29, 2017, co-conspirator Charles Rayford Hunt, Jr. sought to purchase a “speedball” from Sumter for $100 for the victim, Kathleen Capra. Hunt met Capra as her Uber driver. Capra ingested the drugs, fell asleep and was later unresponsive. Hunt “panicked” and dumped her body in a wooded area off Highway 908 in Columbus County in the early morning hours of Dec. 30, 2017.