Hundreds rock out to raise money for Type 1 diabetes research

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - On Friday, more than 600 people gathered for a concert benefiting Type 1 diabetes research at the Brooklyn Arts Center in downtown Wilmington.
The event, called “Fab4JDRF – Rockin’ to End T1D Concert," is now in its second year with the goal of raising $20,000 for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Coastal Carolina Chapter.
Mark Loudermilk organized the benefit concert and performed guitar and vocals with ‘The Moondogs,' who performed Beatles songs featured on The White Album.
“I’ve been a diabetic for most of my life, Type 1, and my daughter was diagnosed at age 1," said Loudermilk. "It feels awesome. Music is something I’m passionate about. You can come out and have fun tonight, for an inexpensive fee, all the money goes to juvenile diabetes research.”
Concertgoers donned 1960′s style garb to fit the event’s theme, which included a photo booth, silent auction, catering, cash bar, and DJ.
