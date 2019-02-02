Four men charged in Wilmington armed robbery and kidnapping case

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Four men have been charged in an armed robbery and kidnapping incident that occurred in mid-December.
Tremaine Washington and Mark Fueller were arrested in Wallace, NC on Friday by members of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and the Wilmington Police Department. Two other suspects in the case had been arrested prior, with McCoy James Dean arrested on Jan. 15 and Alex Woods arrested on Jan. 30.
According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to the 900 block of St. Andrews Drive in reference to an armed robbery at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 17.
The victim told police “some friends were over playing video games and hanging out when he went to the bathroom,” according to WPD officials.
When the victim came out, he said they had left with his iPhone 8. The victim said the suspects returned a short time layer with a handgun and forced him to get in the bathroom. The suspects then fled with several items from the residence.
All four men have since been charged with with robbery with a dangerous weapon and kidnapping.
