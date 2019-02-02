First Alert Forecast: unsettled Super Bowl Sunday, drier and warmer Monday

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Saturday! We hope your weekend is off to a good start! In the short term, thanks to a developing upper level high pressure system, a significant warming trend is likely to grace the Cape Fear Region for the next several afternoons and nights. The weekend itself looks to feature one major spike in rain chances, and that would come Sunday. Check out your full First Alert Forecast here and, as you do, please pay attention to these key points:
- Temperatures trending above average... Heading into the Sunday and through much of the week ahead, afternoon high temperatures will climb well into the 60s and lower 70s. Nighttime lows will mainly be in the 40s and 50s.
- Rain chances mostly modest... Expect a spike Sunday as odds increase to 30 or 40%. However, next week: 10-20% shower chances for most days.
- Tailor your forecast... The numbers posted here reflect the Wilmington zone of your WECT Weather App. Dial in from your exact location, perhaps inland or at the beach, for a tailored forecast!
