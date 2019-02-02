First Alert Forecast: unsettled Super Bowl Sunday, drier and warmer Monday

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Saturday! We hope your weekend is off to a good start! In the short term, thanks to a developing upper level high pressure system, a significant warming trend is likely to grace the Cape Fear Region for the next several afternoons and nights. The weekend itself looks to feature one major spike in rain chances, and that would come Sunday. Check out your full First Alert Forecast here and, as you do, please pay attention to these key points: