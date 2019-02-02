Devontae Cacok: How a broken wrist started his basketball career (”1on1 with Jon Evans” podcast)

Devontae is playing at a level that few reach in the world of college basketball. He recently etched his name in the UNCW record books by grabbing his 1,056th career rebound during a 97-83 victory over Drexel on January 12, 2019. He’s just the third player in program history to grab 1,000 rebounds and score 1,000 points in a career (Brian Rowsom and Keith Rendleman are the others). Two weeks after setting the rebounging record, Devontae eclipsed another UNCW career mark with his 51st double-double in points and rebounds. He led the nation in rebounding as a junior, and in field goal percentage as a sophomore with the Seahawks. The list of achievements seems to grow every time the 6’7” senior takes the floor. He shugs off the notoriety though, treating it like an opposing player going for his rebound.