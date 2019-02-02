Construction for new local homes to be completed by Florence anniversary

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Groundbreaking for a new set of homes in Wilmington will take place this Sunday.
Located on the corner of 15th Street and Ann Street, the 4 homes are part of a Habitat for Humanity home building project. The goal for these new homes is for them to be completed by the first anniversary of Hurricane Florence.
The St. Andrews-Covenant Presbyterian Church, located just two blocks away from where the new homes will be constructed, is partnering with the Habitat Build in 2019.
Following the Sunday morning service, churchgoers will walk to the lot of the future homes for a special groundbreaking ceremony and dedication.
Mayor Bill Saffo will be on-site to give a speech. Additionally, several other commissioner staff members are planned to be in attendance.
The ceremony is scheduled to begin at noon on Sunday, February 3. People are asked to contact Lynne Wooten at 704-674-7020 for any further details or questions regarding the event.
