Cape Fear Comeback: The Battleship’s visitors center planning new ecofriendly future

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - While hundreds of local businesses were damaged by Hurricane Florence, the Battleship North Carolina came out untouched by the storm. However, the visitor center for the Wilmington landmark tells another story.
The Battleship marketing director Stacie Hidek says most of the damage was leaking roofs and windows. While that may sound minor, it was pretty extensive damage for the business.
“We opened in ’61. So, I believe this is the most extensive renovation we’ve had to do because of hurricane damage,” Hidek says.
In the planning process, they’ve decided to revamp the visitor center, creating a more ecofriendly experience.
“More energy efficiency for the windows and the roof. It’s a flat roof now, I think we’re going to a more peaked roof so that more water will roll off. The generator we’ll be replacing it with in case our power goes out, will be a different fuel type which is more energy efficient and easier to maintain,” Hidek says.
She says the repairs cost just under two million dollars but getting the construction started hasn’t been quick.
“We really just started doing the actual work in the past few weeks because everyone with a blue tarp on their roof needs the same contractors we do. So, it’s been kind of hard to collect those to do what we need done," Hidek says.
While the Battleship Visitor Center is still under construction, it is scheduled to remain open.
