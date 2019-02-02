Authorities: Missing NC woman, baby was fabricated; 1 suspect in custody

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WNCN) - A missing infant and her mother turned out to be a hoax, according to Lt. Jessica Sadovnikov with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.
The infant and mother were reported missing on Thursday. Sadovnikov said a female known as April Morrison was believed to have been brought to North Carolina against her will and then taken out of North Carolina against her will.
It turned out that there is no April Morrison. The photo of the baby had been taken from Facebook.
The Scotland County Sheriff's Office said it has one suspect in custody and is working on a second arrest.
A press release is expected to be released soon. CBS 17 will update this story as more information is released.
