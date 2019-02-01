Years of drug cases under review after forensic chemist’s firing

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - The New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing three and a half years’ worth of drug-related cases after the firing of a forensic chemist with the Wilmington Police Department for “untruthfulness.”
This information came from a letter sent to members of the New Hanover County Bar, made up of defense attorneys in the area, from District Attorney Ben David.
The civilian employee, identified in the letter as William Peltzer, was responsible for testing substances obtained during drug seizures to determine if they were illegal narcotics. Peltzer told his supervisors on “several occasions” that he had properly checked the calibration of the equipment that he used, “when in fact he knew that he had not,” the letter, sent Friday, said.
Peltzer, who worked for the Wilmington Police Department for three and a half years, was fired on Jan. 25, according to the letter.
“We are currently reviewing Mr. Peltzer’s involvement with both pending and disposed cases to determine what needs to be done in terms of dismissals, motions for appropriate relief, or re-testing,” David wrote in the letter. “If you have a client (or have had a client) whose case you believe has been adversely affected by any testing conducted by Mr. Peltzer, then please bring it to the attention of the assigned assistant district attorney.”
When reached for comment Friday afternoon, David said his office is still assessing how many cases might be impacted.
“I have asked my drug team to get up a list of impacted cases,” David said, “It’s still too early in the process to know the number.”
Stay with this story as we’re working to learn more information.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.