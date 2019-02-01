Wilmington police seek driver who crashed through fence and into backyard

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a driver who crashed through a fence and into the backyard of a home before fleeing the scene.
According to Jennifer Dandron, spokeswoman for the WPD, the crash happened two weeks ago near the intersection of North 23rd and Market streets.
The victim told police she heard an “excessively loud noise” while she was putting her children to bed. When she went outside to check on the noise, she discovered parts of a silver Nissan sedan in her yard, along with the mangled remains of her fence.
Police say the unidentified driver failed to stop at the intersection, struck a curb, scraped the sidewalk, and continued right into the victim’s yard, creating a hole in the fence. The driver then struck a portable basketball goal, pushing it more than 20 feet, before finally coming to a stop against a chain-link fence in the backyard.
The driver turned the car around and exited through the newly-created hole in the victim’s fence, traveling westbound on Market Street.
If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” (274637) and starting the text with “Tip708.”
