What it takes to prepare food before Super Bowl LIII weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The biggest day of the year for football fans, whether your team is playing or not.
It’s also a big day for restaurants across the country; especially favorite wing spots around Wilmington.
Buffalo Wild Wings Franchise owner Larry Alderson and his team at the Monkey Junction location have been prepping for weeks.
“Taking orders to go, taking reservations for tables, staffing, and just how many wings we need to order" says Alderson.
How many wings? Alderson says thousands. If you plan to watch the game at home, don’t wait until Sunday morning to place your order. With only so many fryers and so many cooks, the ordering and cooking process is down to a science.
“Every 15 minutes we cook so many wings" says Alderson. "So once that time slots full, we can’t take anymore.”
For Sunday only, the Buffalo Wild Wings on Carolina Beach road is taking reservations and they’re completely booked, but if you wanted a table, don’t worry. Alderson says there will be openings because someone will cancel.
A truck comes in Friday and Saturday with fresh wings to make sure the restaurant is stocked with the fan favorite along with their famous sauces, sides, and beverages,
Anderson says they don’t anticipate of selling out of anything.
“We’ve got plenty. We’ve never sold out in all the years.”
Buffalo Wild Wing stores across the country will give away free wings on Feb. 18 if the game goes into overtime.
