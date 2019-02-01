‘We haven’t left the couch in hours’: Former WECT employee shares Chicago life during Polar Vortex

“Those who did go outside found a deserted city taken over by high snowdrifts, slick streets and dangerous winds,” he says. “Don’t worry, though. It’s going to get warmer in the coming days. By the time February rolls around, the weather is supposed to be back to a tropical 23 degrees and then into the 40′s over the weekend giving everything enough time to melt down and refreeze next week. Until then, Roger and I will be right here,” he says from his warm couch.