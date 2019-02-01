‘We haven’t left the couch in hours’: Former WECT employee shares Chicago life during Polar Vortex

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - With a high of 11 below zero and a low of minus 22 degrees, most residents in Chicago are staying in and out of the cold.
Ryan Trimble, a former WECT employee, is one of them.
"Roger and I are extremely comfortable right now, but that's because it's about 70 degrees in our apartment,” Trimble says. “All it takes is one look out of our window, and you'll see why we haven't left the couch in hours.”
Roger is Trimble’s eight-year-old orange tabby cat and faithful companion who made the move from Wilmington to Chicago in 2016.
Trimble moved to Chicago to become an actor. He was a producer at WECT and admits the weather was much kinder in the Port City versus the Windy City.
He says the late January Polar Vortex has left him and many other Chicago residents shut in.
“Those who did go outside found a deserted city taken over by high snowdrifts, slick streets and dangerous winds,” he says. “Don’t worry, though. It’s going to get warmer in the coming days. By the time February rolls around, the weather is supposed to be back to a tropical 23 degrees and then into the 40′s over the weekend giving everything enough time to melt down and refreeze next week. Until then, Roger and I will be right here,” he says from his warm couch.
