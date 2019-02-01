Warrants issued for two drivers who hit same car then fled scene

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has obtained warrants for two drivers who hit the same car and fled the scene within minutes of each other.
According to the WPD, office responded to the Dollar General in the 400 block of Dawson Street at approximately 4 p.m. om Jan. 20. A woman who was shopping was alerted by a witness that two different men had backed into her car. Both are accused of immediately leaving the scene despite causing considerable damage to the victim’s car. The victim was parked legally and properly within the lines of the parking spot, according to police.
The drivers have been identified as Spencer Sutton Coombs Jr., of Wilmington, and Johnny McDonald, of Leland.
Warrants have been issued for Coombs, 73, for expired inspection, failure to see before backing, and hit and run leaving the scene with property damage.
McDonald, 62, failure to see before backing, and hit and run leaving the scene with property damage. McDonald has warrants for failure to see before backing, and hit and run leaving the scene with property damage.
