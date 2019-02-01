TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closures expected on bridge for about a month

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - One lane of the bridge on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway over the NE Cape Fear River in Wilmington will close for about a month while maintenance work is being done.
Crews with the North Carolina Department of Transportation will replace bridge expansion joints and foam seals on the bridge.
The lane closures will take place from Feb. 7 through March 8, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., daily.
The lane closures will rotate between the east and westbound lanes, leaving one open to traffic at all times.
There won’t be any detours during the closures, but drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid crews and potential congestion.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.