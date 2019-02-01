Three busted on meth charges at McDonald’s in Whiteville

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Three people are facing multiple charges after an undercover purchase of methamphetamine by the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday night.
According to the sheriff’s office, the incident took place at the McDonald’s located at 1110 North JK Powell Blvd. in Whiteville at approximately 11 p.m.
Officials said that Jaddius Ray Horton sold the undercover operative 26 grams of methamphetamine. An occupant in the suspects' car, Matthew Cameron Coley, then entered the McDonald’s, and when he resisted investigators money used in the narcotics buy allegedly fell out of his pocket,
Rayanna Lynn Patin, who was in the vehicle, also was taken into custody.
Horton, Coley and Patin were charged with possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance and two counts of sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance. Patin also was changed with maintaining a vehicle to keep and sell a controlled substance.
