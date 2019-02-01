Shooter’s Choice gun range to reopen with new owners, existing memberships will be honored, attorney says

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A popular indoor shooting range in Wilmington is changing ownership, and the new business owner plans to honor previous customer memberships once it reopens.
Shooter’s Choice, which offers an indoor gun range, store, and classes, closed down unexpectedly in November, leaving customers wondering what happened.
William Wright of Shipman & Wright, LLP, an attorney representing the business owner, said Shooter’s Choice closed down because of “staffing issues” and delays during business sale.
A close family member of the new buyer was hospitalized and died during the process of closing the sale, said Wright.
The owner did not notify customers through a Facebook post or an email, because he was not expecting the shutdown to last as long as it has, now more than two months, according to the attorney.
The new buyer plans to honor and extend existing customer memberships once the shooting range reopens, according to Wright.
“Shooter’s Choice values their clients and customers," said Wright.
While the attorney could not provide a specific timeline for when the shooting range would reopen, Wright said the business transaction would be completed “shortly,” and the range would reopen a few days to a few weeks after that.
The new owner will also likely change the name of Shooter’s Choice, Wright said.
The attorney also addressed lead violations issued by the Occupational Health and Safety Administrations costing the business $900, calling them “non-serious OSHA violations.”
“All of those have been addressed and remedied," said Wright. "And now they are in full compliance.”
