‘She was on point:’ Mother thanks 911 operator for helping deliver baby

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A newborn baby entered this world on Monday, with the help of a 911 operator.
Robeson County officials said operator Katrina Oxendine received a 911 call Monday and then provided life-saving measures to the mother.
Within minutes, baby boy Jose was delivered and EMS was called.
Oxendine is the first recipient of the Robeson County Life Saving Award, which was introduced this month.
"It was really quick from the time presented, maybe five minutes, and the baby was already out - umbilical cord - it was actually really quick and the baby started crying and everything was OK so I was really excited then," Oxendine said.
Jose’s mother, Chasity Locklear, delivered him on her bed. She said she was due in about a week, but she started feeling pain. The pain escalated to the point where her cousin, 19-year-old Hunter Scott, and family friend, 19-year-old Thomas Bell, had to call 911 to get an ambulance to take her to the hospital.
However, the birth happened so quickly that by the time the ambulance got there, baby Jose had already entered the world.
Scott and Bell helped deliver the baby while on the phone with Oxendine. Baby Jose's mother said her guidance on the other end probably saved her life.
"Everything she said, you would've thought that I was in the hospital with the midwife,” Locklear said “She was on point. She was scared, and I was scared and he was scared. I don't know, it was a miracle. If she wouldn't have been there, I probably would've died or hemorrhaged."
Locklear is thankful to Oxendine for helping Scott and Bell through the process.
The two met Wednesday. Oxendine jokingly offered to babysit. Locklear, laughing, accepted, saying she doesn’t know what to do with boys as she has four daughters.
Baby Jose is currently in the hospital because he has yellow jaundice, but he’s expected to be OK and to come home Saturday.
