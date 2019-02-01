Roger Waters pleads for Maroon 5 and other Super Bowl performers to ‘take a knee’

(Gray News) – Roger Waters is calling on Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi to “take a knee” in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick during their Super Bowl halftime performance.
The Pink Floyd alum and activist made the plea in social media posts showing Waters and his band taking a knee at a concert in 2017 in support of Kaepernick.
“My colleagues Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi are performing during the halftime show at the Super-bowl this coming Sunday. I call upon them to “take a knee” on stage in full sight,” Waters said.
“I call upon them to do it in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, to do it for every child shot to death on these mean streets, to do it for every bereaved mother and father and brother and sister.”
Waters’ post includes a link to a petition, asking Maroon 5 to drop out of the Super Bowl halftime show.
The former 49ers quarterback, who knelt during the national anthem in 2016 to protest police violence and misconduct, was made a free agent and subsequently not picked up by any team.
He’s currently involved in a lawsuit against the NFL, alleging the teams colluded to keep him off the field.
Maroon 5 came under immediate backlash after agreeing to headline the halftime show. Many artists felt the band should have turned the offer down.
Possibly to avoid critics or uncomfortable questions, the NFL canceled this week’s traditional Super Bowl halftime show press conference.
Typically, the artists performing would talk about their preparations and tease what’s to come. But the NFL released a statement on Tuesday, saying “the artists will let their shows do the talking.”
Also this week, Maroon 5, joined by the NFL and Interscope Records, announced a $500,000 donation to Big Brothers and Sisters of America ahead of the show. The move matches Scott’s donation to Dreams Corp, a social justice nonprofit, two weeks ago.
As the championship game approaches, Waters said the NFL really has nothing to celebrate.
“This is not a victory for the NFL, it is a defeat, you have denied football fans everywhere the pleasure and the honor of watching one of the greatest quarterbacks who ever played the game, and you have shown your true colors,” he said on Facebook.
“You can sit in your boardrooms and huff and puff on your cigars in your glass boxes, but your action is a poke in the eye for everything that is decent in America.”
