NC fishermen to receive $11M in Hurricane Florence relief

MOREHEAD CITY, NC (WMBF) – North Carolina commercial fishermen hit hard by Hurricane Florence will soon get relief as part of $11.6 million being distributed by the state’s Division of Marine Fisheries.
According to a press release from N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper’s office, the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Marine Fisheries in Morehead City mailed the first round of checks out under the Hurricane Florence Commercial Fishing Assistance Program on Friday. The program is designed to help make up for losses to the state’s nearly billion-dollar commercial fishing industry due to the storm.
“Hurricane Florence dealt a serious blow to North Carolina’s fishing industry last fall, disrupting fishing and destroying boats and gear for fishermen all along our coast,” Cooper said in a statement. “Getting these funds directly into the hands of commercial fisherman will be a big help as they and their families and communities work to recover.”
On Friday, the state cut 644 checks totaling $3,216,700 to help compensate commercial fishermen for income losses from September harvest reductions due to Hurricane Florence as documented by state harvest records, according to the release. The state collects records of all marine fish and shellfish sold at North Carolina docks.
The $11.6 million program is part of a package of Hurricane Florence relief efforts Cooper signed into law back in December.
WMBF News has reached out to South Carolina officials to see if similar relief is being offered to fishermen in the Palmetto State.
