Man wanted on child porn charges in Brunswick Co. arrested

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) - A Belville man is facing 20 charges for possessing and duplicating images of child pornography.
Brenan Alexandre West, 27, recently was arrested in Wake County on warrants out of Brunswick County.
West was processed at the Brunswick County Detention Center Thursday and charged with 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 10 counts of third-degree exploitation of a minor.
He is being held on a $400,000 bond.
