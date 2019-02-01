Made from scratch: Man creates rich ice cream

SOUTHPORT, NC (WECT) - Ice cream is a dessert loved by many in the United States. There’s a man in Southport who has spent his entire career making his very own ice cream for thousands of people to enjoy.
In high school, Chuck Geisel began working for Welsh Family Dairy located in New Jersey. After graduation he went to another school to learn how to make ice cream and became an official ice cream taster when he was 18 years old.
“I went to school to learn how to taste test for the cream, salt, sweetness, flavoring, grain," Geisel said. “There is a lot more in taste testing than people realize. There was a whole sheet that had to be filled out and we did that every day.”
Eventually Geisel began working for a company that made ice cream machines and eventually opened five of his own ice cream stores in New Jersey.
Six years ago, he and his wife Debbie moved to Southport and put together a wholesale ice cream business, which led them to opening their own ice cream shop last summer. Chuck’s Homemade Ice Cream features over 50 rotating flavors.
Geisel says there is a big difference in the thousands of gallons of his ice cream that he has made and what you can buy at the grocery stores.
“I only make five gallons at a time," Geisel explained. “I make short batches so I can keep control of the product more. I keep it at better quality control. I use a high fat, butterfat, a 14 percent butterfat, no one else around here is using that type of butterfat. I actually get my mix out of state because no one in North Carolina would make it for me.”
His formula, that includes fresh pasteurized milk, was created in New Jersey. In the summer months, he gets a shipment of over 1,000 gallons of milk each week.
Geisel spends much of his day making over 75 different flavors of ice cream that is sold at over 20 different stores and coffee shops, from Swansboro to Myrtle Beach.
“It is a happy business, a real happy business - I love doing it,” Geisel said.
